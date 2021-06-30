Leeds Children's Hospital staff in 'Pink it Up' challenge for Candlelighters

Leeds Children's Hospital NHS staff are taking on a 900k-step walking challenge for Candlelighters during the children's cancer charity's 'Pink It Up' week - designed to raise funds and awareness for children with cancer.

9

Teams from children's oncology wards are tackling the challenge during Candlelighters’ 'Pink It Up' week - designed to raise funds and awareness for children

with cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Children's Hospital NHS staff are taking on a 900k-step walking challenge for Candlelighters during the children's cancer charity's 'Pink It Up' week - designed to raise funds and awareness for children with cancer.

The Leeds teams, who have dubbed their challenge ‘Step It Up for Pink It Up’, will set out to walk the equivalent of the perimeter of Yorkshire - 450 miles, or around 900k steps - throughout the week whilst on their shifts.

Five teams of NHS workers - including medical staff, nursing staff, social workers, and play leaders - are raising funds for Candlelighters, which supports families and staff on the hospital wards, and communities across the region.

Julie White, matron for children’s haematology and oncology and lead nurse for children's cancer at Leeds Children’s Hospital, said: "This challenge will be a great way for the hospital teams to have some fun and give something back to Candlelighters.

"We’re going to make it into a competition too, with little prizes for things like the individual with the most steps, the best pink outfit while doing the challenge, the most creative way to do your steps, and best team selfie.

Leeds Children's Hospital NHS staff are taking on a 900k-step walking challenge for Candlelighters during the children's cancer charity's 'Pink It Up' week - designed to raise funds and awareness for children with cancer.

"After an incredibly tough year for everyone working at the hospital, this is an opportunity to boost morale whilst also raising funds for a charity that makes the wards a better place for the children, their families and our staff."

Throughout Pink It Up week, Candlelighters will also be providing pink-themed activities to entertain children staying on the wards, including art and craft sessions, and a pink tea party - complete with pink fairground games and pink party bags filled with sweets and treats.

Emily Wragg, chief executive officer at Candlelighters, said: "We are humbled that the NHS teams within paediatric oncology are taking on this incredible challenge to raise money to support the children and families that we care for.

Thanks to donations from the public, Candlelighters funds extra NHS staff hours and roles at the hospital as well as its own dedicated family support workers.

Leeds Children's Hospital NHS staff are taking on a 900k-step walking challenge for Candlelighters during the children's cancer charity's 'Pink It Up' week - designed to raise funds and awareness for children with cancer.

Once families leave hospital, Candlelighters ensure they are supported at home, with access to a broad range of services like talking therapies, peer support groups, trips and days out.

Families can also benefit from their family support centre, The Square, in Leeds, and support workers across Yorkshire.