AVSED has seen an increase in the number of local seniors needing support over the last year and has run out of space at the current premises.

Manager, Debbie Fawthrop, said: “Since Covid, we have seen a huge jump in our membership.

"More people are aware of our charity, and what we do, and see us as the place to go for matters relating to seniors in Aireborough.

AVSED Manager & Chairman with Greenacre Trustee and Committee

"We offer support services that enable people to remain living at home independently for as long as possible – from welfare checks and needs assessments to befriending and handyman jobs, and we work alongside statutory services to offer wrap-around support.

"Our activity groups cover physical exercise, memory support and social friendship – supported by our minibuses offering door-to-door, accessible community transport.

“For the past few months, we have been battling with increasing waiting lists for our groups.

"It takes tremendous effort and strength for someone to reach out and ask for support – and when someone reaches out to AVSED we need to be responsive and act quickly to ensure the right support is given at the right time to make a difference to that person's life.

AVSED staff team in Greenacre Hall

"Having someone open up regarding their emotions, home life and social circle, or tell us they are feeling lonely or isolated, is a huge step for them – we can’t then put a barrier up by saying we have a waiting list. So we needed to look for a solution.”

The solution came in the form of Greenacre Hall in Rawdon. The community hall offers ‘impressive’ facilities that are ample to support the growing charity’s needs.

AVSED chairman, Ken Elliott, worked closely with the trustees and newly-formed management committee to secure a long-term lease that offers security, potential and solutions for AVSED.

The charity has been in its current home at Nunroyd Pavilion for seven years; where its activities and services were brought under one roof.

When the pandemic struck, AVSED turned its attention to supporting the whole community to be safe and well at home.

As the country emerged from the pandemic, AVSED developed a brand-new theme and ethos, with a relaunch, rebrand and a huge 30th anniversary celebration.

Debbie said: “We are extremely grateful to ANSA (Aireborough Nunroyd Sports Association) for supporting AVSED over the years and wish the respective clubs all the best for their future.”

AVSED will begin its tenancy at Greenacre Hall with an AGM on October 30 and activities and services will start on the 31st.

AVSED will ensure the move is as smooth as possible for its members with the minimum of disruption. As always, AVSED is very lucky to have the support of members, volunteers, and the local community.

If you would like to know more about AVSED plans or want to speak to the team, AVSED are holding an open consultation event on the 16th August at 2pm at Greenacre Hall.