Leeds Carnival 2018: Full list of road closures and the parade route

Chapeltown will come alive today as the Leeds West Indian Carnival arrives.

Bank Holiday Monday is traditionally the busiest day of Carnival weekend and is when the parade takes place.

What time does the parade start?

2pm at Potternewton Park

What route does it take?

It turns left down Harehills Avenue, right onto Harehills Lane and right again down Roundhay Road; right onto Barrack Road, right again onto Chapeltown Road before turning right onto Harehills Avenue and back into Potternewton Park.

When are road closures in place until?

All the roads listed below will be shut from noon on Sunday until 5.30am on Tuesday.

Which roads will be closed to vehicles during Carnival?

Chapeltown Road, Harehills Lane, Harehills Avenue, Avenue Hill, Savile Drive and Mexborough Drive

How do I get to Carnival?

Parking in the area is very limited and visitors are advised to arrive by public transport or on foot. The 2, 3, 3A, 36 and 48 buses, which normally serve Chapeltown, are still running but will be re-routed via Scott Hall Road.

What can't I bring?

Although no items are explicitly forbidden, you're recommended not to wear high-heeled footwear and the organisers advise against bringing prams and pushchairs, as these can be difficult to manoeuvre through the crowds. Not all food and drink stalls accept card payments, so bringing cash is advised. Anti-social items such as flares and fireworks will be confiscated by police.