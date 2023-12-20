Leeds care home residents win Christmas cake contest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The residents living at Anchor’s Larchfield on Joseph Street in Hunslet won the firm’s regional contest with an offering decorated to look like Rudolph the red nose reindeer.

The competition was hosted at Anchor’s Oak Tree Lodge care home and residents from other nearby Anchor care homes joined with the cakes they made to see who would take home the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ateam of Anchor colleagues andLord Mayor of Leeds, Al Garthwaite then picked the best Christmas cake based on taste, presentation and resident involvement.

Larchfield's winning Christmas Cake

In the end, they all agreed that Larchfield care home’s residents had made the best cake, with Beech Hall and Oak Tree Lodge taking second and third place.

For having the best cake, the home took back a trophy and chocolates.

Overjoyed at Larchfield winning the competition, resident Ruth Lee, 73, said: “I’m a big fan of Christmas cake decorating and making, so I was really excited when I heard there was a Christmas cake competition. I never thought we’d win though, it’s absolutely brilliant!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always enjoyed decorating cakes, almost as much as I enjoy eating them! I really enjoy the baking sessions at Anchor’s Larchfield, so it was a really nice way to get into the holiday spirit.”

Larchfield manager Anita Goodfellow said: “Activities such as baking, and cake decorating are a firm favourite among our residents at Anchor’s Larchfield care home.

"We’re all delighted that our cake won this year’s Christmas cake competition. We have some really talented bakers and decorators here!

"Thank you to Oak Tree Lodge care home for hosting us and congratulations to the second and third place care homes too!