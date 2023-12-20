Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds care home residents win Christmas cake contest

Residents from a Leeds care home have emerged victorious in a Christmas cake making competition.
By Alexander RobertsContributor
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:25 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 09:25 GMT
The residents living at Anchor’s Larchfield on Joseph Street in Hunslet won the firm’s regional contest with an offering decorated to look like Rudolph the red nose reindeer.

The competition was hosted at Anchor’s Oak Tree Lodge care home and residents from other nearby Anchor care homes joined with the cakes they made to see who would take home the title.

Ateam of Anchor colleagues andLord Mayor of Leeds, Al Garthwaite then picked the best Christmas cake based on taste, presentation and resident involvement.

Larchfield's winning Christmas CakeLarchfield's winning Christmas Cake
Larchfield's winning Christmas Cake

In the end, they all agreed that Larchfield care home’s residents had made the best cake, with Beech Hall and Oak Tree Lodge taking second and third place.

For having the best cake, the home took back a trophy and chocolates.

Overjoyed at Larchfield winning the competition, resident Ruth Lee, 73, said: “I’m a big fan of Christmas cake decorating and making, so I was really excited when I heard there was a Christmas cake competition. I never thought we’d win though, it’s absolutely brilliant!

“I’ve always enjoyed decorating cakes, almost as much as I enjoy eating them! I really enjoy the baking sessions at Anchor’s Larchfield, so it was a really nice way to get into the holiday spirit.”

Larchfield manager Anita Goodfellow said: “Activities such as baking, and cake decorating are a firm favourite among our residents at Anchor’s Larchfield care home.

"We’re all delighted that our cake won this year’s Christmas cake competition. We have some really talented bakers and decorators here!

"Thank you to Oak Tree Lodge care home for hosting us and congratulations to the second and third place care homes too!

“We have more Christmas festivities planned for our residents with pupils fromLB Academy coming to the home to sing carols. There will also be art and crafts and a Christmas Party.”

