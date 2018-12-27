Leeds car lovers to pounce on classic Jaguar - with a £109,400 price tag

AN iconic classic car is on sale at a Leeds car dealership - with a £109,400 price tag.

Farnell Jaguar Leeds is offering classic car enthusiasts a unique opportunity to purchase a rare, pristine, Jaguar E-Type Series 3 V12 Roadster. The 5.4 litre classic, registered in January 1972, is in perfect condition. Treasured by only six owners, the car has fewer than 40,000 miles on the clock. The Series 3 was in production from 1971 to 1975 and fewer than 8,000 made. Throughout its 46 years the car has been fully restored to its original specification. The dealership, on Sheepscar Way, is home to many high specification, used cars including several custom Range Rover SVO’s. Rik Shield, head of business at Farnell Jaguar Leeds, said: “The car is in immaculate condition and has been cherished and well-maintained. “We will be sad to see this one go.”