Leeds Burley Road now clear after car crash

Burley Road is now clear after a car accident at the junction with Cardigan Road.

A car crash happened at about 9.50am this morning (Saturday) between a Vauxhall Corsa and a Vauxhall Zafira MPV.

The woman and children in the Zafira were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police said they sustained minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said: "Police and ambulance were called to Burley Road, Leeds at about 09.54am this morning to a report of a collision between a Vauxhall Corsa and a Vauxhall Zafira MPV.

"The female driver of the Zafira and children in the vehicle were taken to hospital as a precaution for treatment to minor injuries.

"Recovery was arranged for both vehicles by their owners."

The accident caused delays on bus services operating on Burley Road including the 49, 50 and 50a.

West Yorkshire Metro confirmed that the road traffic accident had cleared by about 12.30pm.

