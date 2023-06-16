Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

Leeds Bridge rescue: Emergency services called to River Aire and rescue woman from the water

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were called to Leeds Bridge around 1pm on Friday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 18:08 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were called to Leeds Bridge over the River Aire at about 1pm on Friday (June 16) after concerns were raised over a woman on the bridge.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews for Hunslet as well as water rescue units from Leeds and Rothwell attended the scene and saved the woman from the water via tethered swim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called today at 1pm to a water rescue at the River Aire, Bridge End in Leeds.

"Crews attended from Hunslet as well as water rescue units from Leeds and Rothwell. The save was done via a tethered swim.

Rescue service were called after concerns for a woman on Leeds Bridge.Rescue service were called after concerns for a woman on Leeds Bridge.
Rescue service were called after concerns for a woman on Leeds Bridge.

"The person exited the water with crews via a roof ladder and was left in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service. We left the incident after an hour.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesRothwellHunsletYorkshire Ambulance ServiceLeeds