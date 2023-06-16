Leeds Bridge rescue: Emergency services called to River Aire and rescue woman from the water
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were called to Leeds Bridge around 1pm on Friday.
Emergency services were called to Leeds Bridge over the River Aire at about 1pm on Friday (June 16) after concerns were raised over a woman on the bridge.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews for Hunslet as well as water rescue units from Leeds and Rothwell attended the scene and saved the woman from the water via tethered swim.
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called today at 1pm to a water rescue at the River Aire, Bridge End in Leeds.
"Crews attended from Hunslet as well as water rescue units from Leeds and Rothwell. The save was done via a tethered swim.
"The person exited the water with crews via a roof ladder and was left in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service. We left the incident after an hour.”