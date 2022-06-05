An inbound Ryanair flight experiencing difficulties while landing and the Airport's on-site firefighters were called out to help.

Four flights were diverted to nearby airports while the plane remained on the runway.

All passengers got off the plane safely, a spokesperson for LBA confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ryanair flight had difficulty landing, causing cancellations at Leeds Bradford Airport (Photo: Matthew Beedham)

Several flights have been delayed, including the 12.15pm Ryanair flight to Faro, the 1.25pm Jet2 flight to Paris and the 1.30pm flybe plane to Belfast City.

One passenger, Matthew Beedham, said his flight to Amsterdam was unable to land and was diverted to Manchester Airport to refuel. The flight has now been cancelled.

"Planes moving on the ground," he later said.

"It's very busy behind security. Lots of delays and cancellations."

Another passenger posted an image of the Ryanair flight on Twitter, which shows the firefighters in attendance.

The runway is now open but delays to flights remain.

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.