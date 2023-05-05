Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds bin collection dates for King’s coronation bank holiday - all you need to know

King Charles’ coronation is upon us and you might be wondering if your bin collection will be affected as a result - here’s all you need to know

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 5th May 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read

As the King’s coronation is upon us, Brits are in for another bank holiday this weekend to celebrate the momentous occasion. But, if you’re one of many hosting a street party in Leeds you might be wondering whether bin collections have been affected to dispose of your rubbish from the celebration.

Whether it’s cardboard from crates of beer, or left over nibbles you need to get rid of, you don’t want to be left with overflowing bins next week. Leeds council has confirmed bin collection times for the King’s coronation bank holiday.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Our bin collections and household waste recycling centres are operating as normal on bank holiday Monday. They operate as normal on all bank holidays, with the exception of the Christmas and New Year period.”

The King’s coronation is due to take place on Saturday, May 6. However, Brits have been granted an extra day off on May 8 to celebrate.

This will be the second of three bank holiday weekends in May, as last weekend was the standard May day weekend. Meanwhile, workers will also have an extra day off at the end of the month for the late bank holiday weekend.

Here’s when your bins will be collected in Leeds over the King’s coronation weekendHere’s when your bins will be collected in Leeds over the King’s coronation weekend
When are the bank holidays in May?

May Day Bank Holiday - Monday, May 1

Coronation of King Charles III Bank Holiday - Monday, May 8

Spring Bank Holiday - Monday, May 29

