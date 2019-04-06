Leeds Bierkeller and Leeds Shooters bar have closed

Have your say

Bavarian-themed bar Leeds Bierkeller and Shooters Bar have closed.

The Bierkeller Entertainment Complex on the corner of the Headrow and Park Row incorporates Shooters sports bar, Smokin' Bar and Kitchen and the German-themed beer cellar.

The former parent company, Burning Night Ltd, went into administration in October 2018, but the bars stayed open.

Access Commercial Investors 6 took over shortly after.

Leeds Bierkeller confirmed over the phone that the bar was closed.

The bar was popular for its two pints steins, bar staff in traditional Bavarian dress and Oompah band.

Bierkeller also has venues in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Nottingham.