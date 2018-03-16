Leeds beer maker North Brewing Co scoops top SIBA award

We all know Leeds is the place for some of the best beer in the land – and a brewery from the city has made it official after one of its tipples won a top award.

North Brewing Co took home Overall Champion Gold in The SIBA Independent Beer Awards 2018 for its craft keg IPA, Transmission.

The drink also won in the Keg Champion Premium Strong Beers category.

John Gyngell, managing director of North Brewing Co, said: “This award means so much to the whole team, who have been hustling hard and constantly growing the business and making great beer.

“This beer started life as a trial brew before our brewer Seb even joined us full time. He’s still constantly improving it, and now with this beer we think we’ve nailed that combination of drinkability and a modern, full flavour.”

The awards, which took place in Liverpool on Wednesday and yesterday, are the trade association’s national finals.

SIBA chairman Buster Grant said: “Making it to the finals is an achievement in itself, winning your style category is something to be even more proud of, and then going on to be named the Overall Champion Gold against such tough competition really is something truly special.

“These are the three best beers from independent craft brewers across cask, keg, bottle and can – beers which I would encourage both beer drinkers and publicans across the UK to seek out while they still can, as demand for these beers is surely about to go through the roof.”

The company’s associated pub, North Bar, is on New Briggate in Leeds.