Leeds baker loses out in the final of The Great British Bake Off

A Leeds woman who made it to the finals of the Great British Bake-Off has lost out in tonight's show climax.

Rahul Mandal was named the winner after a bumpy path to the final.

The research scientist, who has struggled with confidence throughout the series, saw off Leeds baker Kim-Joy and fellow finalist Ruby Bhogal to triumph in the competition, despite a disaster in his last challenge.

Rahul, 30, who moved to the UK from India as a student and now lives in Rotherham, had to restart his showstopper after the 32C heat in the tent caused a storage jar on his workbench to shatter.

He said: “It broke into a thousand pieces and went in everything so it all had to be chucked, it almost broke me and I really thought that was it for me. Fortunately I was able to prove I could finish it.”

Viewers of the Channel 4 programme saw him recreating his rock garden landscape dessert, featuring buttercream plants, choux rocks and chocolate orange mounds, from scratch after throwing away anything that might have shards in.

Rahul said: “This is the first time I have got something like this, like a trophy. I don’t know what to say now.”