Leeds Baháʼí Community Honors Heroines

#OurStoryIsOne Campaign Promotes Gender Equality and Religious Freedom

They were hanged together for their belief in a faith which teaches gender equality, justice and freedom.

As Helen, a clinical psychologist who went to Allerton High School sets out to teach Baháʼí children's class.

She reflects about the sacrifice made by Mona Mahmoudinejad, the youngest of the women, who was just 17 years old when she was put to death.

Mona was arrested by the Islamic Republic's Revolutionary Guards for teaching children's class in Iran.

"I was brought up in Leeds, where I attended Sunday school and went to church," said Helen.

"We can't imagine Sunday school teachers being arrested and put to death for such activities, however this is what happened in Iran.

"During our children's classes we discuss spiritual and moral values such as justice, freedom, compassion and love.

"We learn songs, have stories, colouring and games. We do litter picking and service projects in the community.

"Children from different faith backgrounds attend and the classes are open to everyone in the community."

"Up until today, the persecution in Iran continues, gender equality and religious freedom have not yet been achieved.

"We hope that this campaign will help highlight this suffering put a stop to the ongoing injustice."

Helen said the executed women ranged in age from 17 to 57. They were arrested for teaching children and refusing to recant their faith.

"They were hanged, one after the other, forced to watch each other die,” added Helen.

"Mona went last, as she wanted to pray for the other nine women.”

