Commuters in Leeds are facing longer journeys, after thieves snatched signalling cables.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operator LNER warned that “trains have to run at reduced speed” between Leeds and Doncaster this morning (September 6) as a result of the theft.

Trains between Leeds and Doncaster are running slower after signalling cables were stolen. | Simon Hulme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has meant that delays are likely as rail workers scrambles to resolve the issue.

In a statement posted on X [formerly Twitter], LNER said: “Due to the theft of signalling cables between #Doncaster and #Leeds, trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

“Train services running through these stations may be delayed.”

Disruption is expected until 12pm. Commuters were reminded that they may be entitled to compensation if they experience delays as a result of the issue, and should keep hold of their train tickets.