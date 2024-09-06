Leeds and Doncaster trains running slower after signalling cables stolen with delays expected

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 09:04 BST
Commuters in Leeds are facing longer journeys, after thieves snatched signalling cables.

Operator LNER warned that “trains have to run at reduced speed” between Leeds and Doncaster this morning (September 6) as a result of the theft.

Trains between Leeds and Doncaster are running slower after signalling cables were stolen.placeholder image
Trains between Leeds and Doncaster are running slower after signalling cables were stolen. | Simon Hulme

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has meant that delays are likely as rail workers scrambles to resolve the issue.

In a statement posted on X [formerly Twitter], LNER said: “Due to the theft of signalling cables between #Doncaster and #Leeds, trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

“Train services running through these stations may be delayed.”

Disruption is expected until 12pm. Commuters were reminded that they may be entitled to compensation if they experience delays as a result of the issue, and should keep hold of their train tickets.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice