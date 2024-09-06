Leeds and Doncaster trains running slower after signalling cables stolen with delays expected
Operator LNER warned that “trains have to run at reduced speed” between Leeds and Doncaster this morning (September 6) as a result of the theft.
It has meant that delays are likely as rail workers scrambles to resolve the issue.
In a statement posted on X [formerly Twitter], LNER said: “Due to the theft of signalling cables between #Doncaster and #Leeds, trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.
“Train services running through these stations may be delayed.”
Disruption is expected until 12pm. Commuters were reminded that they may be entitled to compensation if they experience delays as a result of the issue, and should keep hold of their train tickets.
