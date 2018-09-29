Leeds agency’s digital ‘love letter’ aims to woo Channel 4

A digital agency is hoping a modern take on the traditional love letter will help persuade Channel 4 to make its home in Leeds.

Bolser has produced a web app that is designed to showcase the very best of the city to the broadcaster as it decides where its new national headquarters should be based.

Drawing inspiration from popular dating and quiz apps, it encourages users to ‘swipe right’ and match various facts and photos about Leeds.

There is also the option for people to share those same facts and photos on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

The app – which is called All In. Leeds. – has been produced as part of a wider collaborative effort between local digital agencies and city council bosses keen to see Channel 4 make the move to Leeds from London.

Ashley Bolser, managing director at Leeds-based Bolser, said: “We need Channel 4 to understand how passionate we are, and how much of a perfect match we believe Leeds to be for them.

“As no one writes love letters anymore, we decided we could bring a fresh new take on this approach and update the concept, using our digital skills.

“We also felt this was a great way to showcase the huge talent we have in the creative industries in the city, something very important when it comes to attracting such a key player to the North.”

The web app is now live and available to use and share at https://game.allinleeds.com.

Channel 4 is expected to make an announcement in October on the location of its new headquarters, with Birmingham and Manchester in the running alongside Leeds.

