Learn to Play '23 music event for Garforth

Charity Music for All has announced the return of their flagship Learn to Play event which is being held at the Miners Welfare Hall in Garforth on October 7 and 8.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Learn to Play weekend provides opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to take up a free music lesson on their chosen instrument at their local venue.

Sonali Banerjee, Music for All’s General Manager said: “The past few years have been challenging for many and the effects of the pandemic are still being felt with the music industry being hit in so many ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our Learn to Play weekend is needed now more than ever - It extends opportunities to individuals wanting to try an instrumental lesson for free at their local participating venue.”

Children learning to play guitar during Learn to Play '22

A survey carried out by the Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM) revealed that more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of primary school teachers and more than a third (39 per cent) of secondary school teachers reported a reduction in music provision including singing, instrument lessons and extracurricular activities as a direct result of the pandemic.

Sonali added: “Through the ‘Learn to Play’ events we aim to inspire and support as many people as possible in experiencing the unique joys and benefits of learning to play an instrument which could turn into a lifetime of enjoyment.

"We welcome all age-groups and particularly encourage youngsters who may not have the opportunity to experience music lessons at school, to come along and try out an instrument of their choice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those interested in getting involved in Learn to Play ‘23 events and accessing their free music lesson should visit the Learn to Play website, select their closest venue using the interactive map and register their interest directly with the venue.