Leaflet showcasing Leeds park’s history wins award

A history-packed leaflet created by volunteers at Roundhay Park has been honoured with a top award by the Leeds Civic Trust.

Friends of Roundhay Park’s new history trail leaflet - which takes walkers on a historical tour of the well-known park - has been named as winner of the Leeds Civic Trust’s inaugural Snaith Award.

Named after Philip Snaith, a former member of the civic trust, the award recognises work in communities across Leeds which boosts the understanding of the city’s built or natural environment.

The leaflet was created by John Ferguson, the Friends of Roundhay Park’s webmaster and the win also comes with a £500 cash prize which will further bolster the group’s work in the park.

Carol Haughton, group secretary, said: “We loved that it has been recognised for the work that John put into it but also for the park. The leaflet enables people to appreciate the park a bit more, if they know the history of it.”

Information listed in the leaflet includes the background of Soldiers’ Field which was the site of pre-First World War flying exhibitions using planes from the nearby Blackburn factory.

Also featured is Princes Avenue which was built in 1878 and named after Prince Arthur who officially opened the Park in 1872.

Martin Hamilton, director of Leeds Civic Trust, said: “We thought it was a really good initiative. The Friends of Roundhay Park is an extremely active group that’s been around for a long time and do a lot of work supporting the park, which is also something that we wanted to support. This particular award was for their initiative on the walks but also in recognition of the more general positive work they do.”

The free leaflet is available from venues including Tropical World, The Mansion and local libraries.