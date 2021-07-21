The crash happened at about 7.50am today (Wednesday) in Layton Lane, Rawdon.

The cyclist, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital after being hit by a VW Tiguan.

His injuries are serious but are not considered life threatening, West Yorkshire Police say.

Layton Lane, Rawdon, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

Layton Lane was closed for more than four hours but has now reopened.

The VW Tiguan driver stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers.

A police spokesperson said: "At 7.47am today, police were called to a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a VW Tiguan in Layton Lane, Rawdon.

"The cyclist, a man in his thirties, received serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

"A road closure was put in place to preserve the scene while his condition was established. It was lifted at about 12.15pm.

"The driver stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers and enquiries are ongoing."