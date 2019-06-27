Two men dead after East Ardsley crash now named online

Have your say

The two men who died after a horror crash in East Ardsley have been named online as Matthew Wilson and Ian Broadhurst.

A black Volkswagen Golf was involved in a crash with a black Ford Focus a silver Mercedes C220 at 6.45am on Wednesday morning.

Police said on Thursday morning that two men, aged 26 and 34, were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others remain in a critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy is also receiving medical treatment.

All five were travelling in the Golf.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 59-year-old man, was treated for a fractured wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pivotford or reference 13190322436.