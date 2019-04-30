The 25 photos you’ll only understand if you were a Leeds SpeedQueen clubber

Speed Queen will be fondly remembered by clubbers who dared to be different during the 1990s and 2000s when boundaries were broken, institutions formed, and music, fashion and art were intertwined on the independent scene. It was formed by pioneers Suzy Mason and Kas Shaw who were part of a cultural movement in the city. Your YEP has trawled its archive and found these photos which hopefully will evoke happy memories. READ MORE: 30 unseen photos from inside Leeds nightclubs in the 1990s | The 11 long-gone Leeds nightclubs we haven't forgotten

SpeedQueen memories Can you spot yourself from this 2006 photo?

SpeedQueen memories Founders Kas Shaw and Suzy Mason.

SpeedQueen memories Do you recognise these two revellers in April 2006?

SpeedQueen memories Cool shades and fab dress.

