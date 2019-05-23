Restoration of historic Leeds pub wins design award

The restoration of a Victorian pub in Leeds has won a top design award.

The Cardigan Arms on Kirkstall Road has won CAMRA’s Joe Goodwin Award as part of its national Pub Design Awards.

The Cardigan Arms in February 1982.

It was designed by Leeds architect Thomas Winn and boasts an impressive multi-room interior. However, it has struggled in recent years due to lack of investment and a changing demographic. It was saved from closure by Kirkstall Brewery who have restored it to its former glory.

The Joe Goodwin award is named after the late CAMRA Chairman, who was a great enthusiast for - and champion of - the ‘ordinary’ street-corner local, the award recognises the best street-corner pubs across the country.

It has been announced just days before the launch of CAMRA's Summer of Pub campaign, which aims to promote pub-going over the warmer months and celebrate the contribution of the great British pub to our heritage.

Andrew Davison, chair of CAMRA’s judging panel, said: “The Cardigan Arms, it must be said, is anything but ordinary, although it is on a street corner. The work here has been done with great care, using historic colour schemes and matching historic finishes.

“The pub has truly been restored to something approaching its former glory, whilst subtle changes, such as the introduction of a wide range of real ales and a brief but well-chosen menu to draw in customers from well outside the immediate area.”