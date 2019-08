Have your say

Police have put a cordon in place in Oakwood Lane after a man was found lying on the floor in the early hours of the morning.

An officer on patrol found the man on the ground just before 6.30am on Sunday morning.

It was initially thought that the man may have been intoxicated, but it appears he may have suffered an attack relating to a pre-existing medical condition.

He has been taken to hospital.

A police cordon has been put in place while officers ensure there are no suspicious circumstances.