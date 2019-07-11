Police close road as six-year-old boy hit by car in Harehills

Have your say

A six-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Harehills.

Emergency services were called to the incident, on Strathmore Terrace, at about 3.20pm on Thursday.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a six-year-old boy was injured in a traffic collision and taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

Police believe that one vehicle, a white Lexus, was involved in the crash.

Strathmore Terrace has been closed and disruption is expected in the area into Thursday evening.

