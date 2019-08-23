Person dead at Menston station in Leeds after body found on track

Have your say

A person has died on the tracks near Menston station.

All trains on the Ilkley line are currently suspended.

Emergency services were called at 9.21am.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to Menston station at 9.21am this morning (23/08) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

"The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Buses have been requested to run between Shipley and Ilkley via Guiseley, train operator Northern said.