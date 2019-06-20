Officers appeal for dashcam footage after motorcyclist seriously injured in Meanwood collision

Have your say

A young man has been seriously injured after a motorbike collision in Meanwood.

The crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 4.30pm when a silver Peugot collided with the grey Keeway RKS bike on Stainbeck Avenue.

A 23-year-old man who was riding the bike was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Peugeot was unharmed.

READ MORE: Police close Stonegate Road in Meanwood due to motorbike collision

West Yorkshire Police say both vehicles were travelling in the direction of Stainbeck Road when the collision occurred and have appealed for any witnesses or motorists who may have dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 13190310593.