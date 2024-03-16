Occupants suffer smoke inhalation after bedroom blaze in Pontefract
Occupants suffered smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a property in Pontefract on Friday night.
Crews were called to Harewood Avenue at 8.22pm last night (March 15), with engines from Pontefract, Castleford and Normanton attending.
They used two breathing apparatus and one hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire in the bedroom. The two occupants suffered from the effects of smoke and were handed over to paramedics on scene, it was reported.
