Man rescued at Wellington Bridge after falling into River Aire at Leeds city centre

A man has been rescued from the River Aire near Leeds city centre.

Emergency services were called to the river at Wellington Bridge at around 7.30am on Thursday morning.

Police, fire services and ambulance staff rushed to the scene near to the Harley Davidson business.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the man had fallen in further upstream and drifted down the river when he was spotted and they were alerted.

The spokesman said: "A male has been rescued conscious and breathing underneath Wellington Bridge.

"He had fallen in and drifted downstream. He was pulled out and then handed over to paramedics for treatment."