Live updates: Car overturns down ditch in Morley leaving passenger trapped inside

A car has overturned in a ditch by Asquith Avenue in Morley leaving the driver trapped inside.

An eyewitness told the YEP that he saw a Renault Captur crash through a fence and overturn down a ditch by the side of the road, near the Gildersome Arms pub around 10.52am.

Four ambulances, two fire engines and police attended following reports a passenger was trapped inside the vehicle. The female occupant was released and taken to Leeds General Infirmary with minor injuries.

Police closed Asquith Avenue in both directions for a period of time but it has since reopened. Police officers remain at the scene carrying out investigations.

Four ambulance and two fire engines at the scene of the crash in Morley

