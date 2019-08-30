Live updates: Car overturns down ditch in Morley leaving passenger trapped inside

A car has overturned in a ditch by Asquith Avenue in Morley leaving the driver trapped inside.

An eyewitness told the YEP that he saw a Renault Captur crash through a fence and overturn down a ditch by the side of the road, near the Gildersome Arms pub around 10.52am.

Four ambulances, two fire engines and police attended following reports a passenger was trapped inside the vehicle. The female occupant was released and taken to Leeds General Infirmary with minor injuries.

Police closed Asquith Avenue in both directions for a period of time but it has since reopened. Police officers remain at the scene carrying out investigations.

