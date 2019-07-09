Live updates as house destroyed in Harehills fire

Two adults and two children have been accounted for after a fire destroyed a property in Harehills.

-> All of the latest on this fire on today's live blog

Fire damage at the property on Sandhurst Terrace, Harehills.

Fire crews were called to the fire on Sandhurst Terrace at around 9.32am today, after reports of people trapped inside the home.

West Yorkshire Fire service said that on arrival two adults and two children who lived in the property were unaccounted for.

Crews used six breathing apparatus to enter the property, but after searching the home found that no one was trapped inside.

The four occupiers were eventually accounted for by fire crews, who had been dispatched from Leeds and Killingbeck.

Pictures of the property appear to show it devastated by the fire and crews checked neighbouring properties for fire spread and clear spread.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will provide updates as we get them.