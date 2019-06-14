Leeds Food and Drink Festival returns to Millennium Square: Here’s what to expect at this year’s free event

Have your say

Millennium Square is set to host foodies’ favourite Leeds Food and Drink Festival, as the free event returns for its ninth year.

The three-day festival will see food stalls from Yorkshire and beyond battle for your tastebuds - from Thai, Indian and Lebanese street food to delicious brownies and waffles.

The event is run in partnership with the Yorkshire Evening Post and Leeds City Council, with support from Heart Yorkshire.

When is it?

The festival will run from 11am-8pm on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, then from 11am-4pm on Sunday, June 30.

Where is it and how can I get there?

Millennium Square is a ten minute walk from Leeds train station, walk straight up Park Row and cross the Headrow. Continue straight across Great George Street and Millennium Square is ahead. A number of bus routes run to the Headrow nearby.

The nearest parking is at The Light car park, accessible via Great George Street. Price: £7 between 6pm - 9am.

24 hour, 7 days a week parking is available at Woodhouse Lane car park. Price: £2 for 2 hours, £4 for 3 hours, £6 for 4 hours, £7 for 12 hours.

What food stalls will be there?

So far, these stalls are confirmed:

Brown & Blond ltd, brownies and blondies

Greek Soulvaki, greek street food

Armenian Kitchen, Armenian and Georgian street food

Sweet Palace, chimney cakes, waffles, crepes & ice cream

Spuds & Bros, poutine

Sri Non Kitchen, thai

Jones Pies, pies

The Wrap Chap, wraps

The Mobile Jazz Coffee, coffee & cake

The Ox Box, burgers

Namaste Kitchen, Indian/vegan

The York Roast Company, hograst

Little Bubble Box, bubble waffles and bubble tea

Mad Greek, greek

Lebanese Food Truck, Lebanese

AC Attractions, German sausages

Stuarts of Driffield, fish & chips

Treasure Taste, Caribbean

Riverford Organic, fruit and veg

Pavs Dhaba, Indian

Beetlejuice, cocktails

Ooty Thai Food, thai

How much does it cost?

It’s free!