Leeds Food and Drink Festival returns to Millennium Square: Here’s what to expect at this year’s free event

Millennium Square is set to host foodies’ favourite Leeds Food and Drink Festival, as the free event returns for its ninth year.
The three-day festival will see food stalls from Yorkshire and beyond battle for your tastebuds - from Thai, Indian and Lebanese street food to delicious brownies and waffles.
The event is run in partnership with the Yorkshire Evening Post and Leeds City Council, with support from Heart Yorkshire.
When is it?
The festival will run from 11am-8pm on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, then from 11am-4pm on Sunday, June 30.
Where is it and how can I get there?
Millennium Square is a ten minute walk from Leeds train station, walk straight up Park Row and cross the Headrow. Continue straight across Great George Street and Millennium Square is ahead. A number of bus routes run to the Headrow nearby.
The nearest parking is at The Light car park, accessible via Great George Street. Price: £7 between 6pm - 9am.
24 hour, 7 days a week parking is available at Woodhouse Lane car park. Price: £2 for 2 hours, £4 for 3 hours, £6 for 4 hours, £7 for 12 hours.
What food stalls will be there?
So far, these stalls are confirmed:
Brown & Blond ltd, brownies and blondies
Greek Soulvaki, greek street food
Armenian Kitchen, Armenian and Georgian street food
Sweet Palace, chimney cakes, waffles, crepes & ice cream
Spuds & Bros, poutine
Sri Non Kitchen, thai
Jones Pies, pies
The Wrap Chap, wraps
The Mobile Jazz Coffee, coffee & cake
The Ox Box, burgers
Namaste Kitchen, Indian/vegan
The York Roast Company, hograst
Little Bubble Box, bubble waffles and bubble tea
Mad Greek, greek
Lebanese Food Truck, Lebanese
AC Attractions, German sausages
Stuarts of Driffield, fish & chips
Treasure Taste, Caribbean
Riverford Organic, fruit and veg
Pavs Dhaba, Indian
Beetlejuice, cocktails
Ooty Thai Food, thai
How much does it cost?
It’s free!