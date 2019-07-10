Leeds Fake Festival 2019 - Everything you need to know

Have your say

Six of the UK's best tour grade tribute bands will be taking to the stage in Leeds this weekend.

Leeds Fake Festival is being held on Saturday, July 13, from 11.30am at Soldier's Fields on Roundhay Park.

The music extravaganza takes place inside a giant marquee.

Organisers say: "We work hard to ensure our festivals are safe, secure, accessible and friendly - with an environment that caters for all ages. Our giant marquee ensures a warm, lively, inside atmosphere, so you can really enjoy the music.

"So round up your group or family members and make it a fun packed music day out - come and support live music and party with us late into the evening!"

READ MORE: The 13 albums Leeds gave the world

The line-up and timings have been confirmed as follows:

12.30pm - David Bowie (Fake band - Aladdinsane)

2.15pm - Blondie (Fake band - Blondied)

4pm Guns N Roses (Fake band - Guns2Roses)

5.45 U2 (Fake band - New2)

7:30pm - Kasabian (Fake band - Kazabian)

9.30pm - Coldplay [Fake Band]

For ticket prices and more information visit: www.fakefestivals.co.uk