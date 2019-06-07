Flytippers dump huge bags of hydroponic fertiliser at Leeds beauty spot

Thoughtless flytippers have dumped sacks of fertiliser near a North Leeds reservoir.

Pictures of the rubbish show huge bags left at the side of Eccup Moor Road, near Eccup Reservoir, with the fertiliser spilling out onto the road.

Dumped fertiliser at Eccup Reservoir

Plastic waste and other rubbish had also been flytipped at the beauty spot, which is popular with walkers.

Now concerns have been raised about the effects of the waste on the environment and local wildlife, as chemicals in fertilizers can be carried into the reservoir from rainfall, potentially harming fish and birds.

A passing driver, who did not want to be named, commented: "It's utterly disgusting.

"It's not just the fertiliser, it's the plastic waste too. Whoever has done this has no regard for the environment."

Dumped waste at Eccup Reservoir

Eccup, in Alwoodley, covers 91 hectares and is the largest body of water in West Yorkshire.

The reservoir is currently home to rare red kites, with the surrounding woodland all listed as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, meaning it is protected for conservation purposes.

Leeds City Council have been contacted for comment.