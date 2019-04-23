First look - 900 new homes at Leeds South Bank site

One of the largest housing associations in the country today revealed its plans to build more than 900 homes in Leeds.

The Guinness Partnership has successfully completed the acquisition of a 928 home site with full planning permission at Hunslet Road near Leeds Docks and the Royal Armouries Museum.

It intends to deliver at least 35 per cent of the new homes at Hunslet Road for the affordable housing market, demonstrating Guinness’s commitment to meeting housing need in the city and helping to tackle the national housing crisis. Under the previous plans for the site, five per cent of the new homes would have been affordable.

Guinness is one of the largest housing associations in the country and the Leeds scheme is the biggest in the housing association’s 129 year history.

The site is just a few minutes’ walk from Leeds Station and the new HS2, with Leeds South Bank set to provide 35,000 jobs and deliver 8,000 new homes over the next 15 years. The Hunslet Road site will offer 600,000 sq ft of homes and commercial space to contribute to this vision.

The site was purchased with the support of part of the £224m recently granted by Homes England to Guinness and Stonewater housing associations to start building an extra 4,500 affordable homes across England by 2022.

Catriona Simons, chief executive of The Guinness Partnership, said: “This site, within the Leeds South Bank Regeneration and Innovation District, is a fantastic opportunity for us to create over 900 homes in a vibrant new neighbourhood in Leeds. We intend at least 35% of the homes to be affordable.

“We plan to build over 9,000 new homes by 2023, with our vision to create great homes where people are proud to live. Funding from Homes England means we have been able to extend our development programme in Leeds to fulfil that vision.’’

Councillor Richard Lewis, Leeds City Council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, added: “The Guinness Partnership’s proposals are fantastic news for Leeds. That it is committing to its biggest ever scheme here and intending to deliver so many new affordable homes is a real mark of confidence in our vision for the South Bank, where we want to ensure regeneration and growth benefits all the city’s residents.”

The site was purchased from X1 Developments with the deal facilitated by land agents Dandor Properties.

Michael Adesioye, CEO of Dandor Properties, said: “We’re proud to have played a significant role in the delivery of this historic deal and will continue to build on our strategy of identifying development sites across the UK and working with land owners who wish to sell their land.”

Major development and investment is already underway in South Bank, with the delivery of new education facilities for secondary and further education, proposals for a new city park and plans moving forward for renewal of the city centre transport network.