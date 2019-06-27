Everything we know so far about horror East Ardsley crash

Have your say

A horror crash in East Ardsley has left two men dead and two more critically injured in hospital.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened?

We know that at 6.45am on Wednesday that a Volkswagen Golf was involved in a collision with a black Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes C220.

It happened on Bradford Road, close to the junction with Woodhouse Lane.

The Golf was travelling away from the M1 and towards Leeds.

What happened to the occupant of each car?

Two men, aged 26 and 34, who were rear seat passengers in the Golf, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men in the Golf, aged 25 and 33, are critically ill in hospital.

A 17-year-old, who was also in the Golf, is also receiving treatment.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 59-year-old man, was treated for a fractured wrist.

What happened afterwards?

Police cordoned off a section of the road until around 2.30pm on Wednesday while they conducted their investigations.

Flowers have been left at the scene today

Who was involved?

The two men who died at the scene have been named online as Matthew Wilson and Ian Broadhurst.

What is the latest?

Police have not given an update on the situation since this morning, when they first announced that two men had died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pivotford or reference 13190322436.