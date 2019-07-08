Emergency services close Leeds road to battle house fire

Have your say

Fire crews closed a road in Leeds to deal with a house fire at lunchtime on Monday.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and the British Red Cross attended a fire at a house on Fearnville Road in Leeds at about 11.52am.

The road was closed while crews battled the blaze, but reopened at about 2pm.

The damage to the house includes smoke damage along the walls and to a window, but no one is thought to be seriously hurt.

A spokesman for the service said: "We were called at 11.52 to reports of a fire at a property on Fearnville road in Leeds.

"One crew from Killingbeck and two from Leeds attended.

"There are no reports of any injuries, one pump from Leeds is still at the scene now, but the other crews have left."