Latest updates as Joe Atkinson is sentenced for the murder of Poppy Devey-Waterhouse

The boyfriend of a successful university graduate is to be sentenced today (Friday) for her murder.

Joe Atkinson, 25, pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court last week to killing 24-year-old Poppy Devey-Waterhouse on December 14 last year. Atkinson originally denied murder but changed his plea at a hearing on Friday, April 5. He was charged with murder after Poppy's body was discovered at a flat at the Saxton Flats development in Richmond Hill, Leeds, just 11 days before Christmas. Originally from Frome in Somerset, Poppy was a statistics graduate from the University of Nottingham and was living and working in Leeds at the time of her death. The victim and defendant had been in a relationship before he killed her in December. He will be sentenced today for the charge. Follow the latest from court below - please refresh for updates.