Check out latest mobile speed camera locations in Leeds.
A65 Abbey Road, Kirstall: Abbeydale Way to De Lacy Mount
B6157 Bradford Road, Stanningley: Old Road to Foundry Lane
A643 Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley: Leeds A650 to Asquith Avenue
A657 Carr Road, Calverley: Thornhill Drive to Fraser Road
A653 Dewsbury Road, Beeston: Waincliffe Mount & Southerly most J/W A6110
A58 Easterly Road, Leeds: Upland Road to Oakwood Lane roundabout
A643 Elland Road, Morley: Leeds Hartley Street to A6110 Rnig Road (Beeston)
A660 Headingley Lane, Headingley: Victoria Road to St Michael’s Road
A65 Kirstall Road, Leeds: Gilbert Mount to Redcote Lane