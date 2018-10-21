`

Latest mobile speed camera locations in Leeds

Check out latest mobile speed camera locations in Leeds.

A65 Abbey Road, Kirstall: Abbeydale Way to De Lacy Mount

B6157 Bradford Road, Stanningley: Old Road to Foundry Lane

A643 Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley: Leeds A650 to Asquith Avenue

A657 Carr Road, Calverley: Thornhill Drive to Fraser Road

A653 Dewsbury Road, Beeston: Waincliffe Mount & Southerly most J/W A6110

A58 Easterly Road, Leeds: Upland Road to Oakwood Lane roundabout

A643 Elland Road, Morley: Leeds Hartley Street to A6110 Rnig Road (Beeston)

A660 Headingley Lane, Headingley: Victoria Road to St Michael’s Road

A65 Kirstall Road, Leeds: Gilbert Mount to Redcote Lane