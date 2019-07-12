LAST CHANCE: Win a Pride wedding conducted by TV star Anna Richardson at Victoria Leeds - deadline Sunday, July 14

THEY say you can't hurry love - but romantic couples need to get a move on for a chance to win a wedding conducted by TV star Anna Richardson at Victoria Leeds celebrating Leeds Pride.

Deadline for all entries is Sunday, July 14, 11.59pm.

The city's popular shopping destination is calling on final entries for its Love Wins wedding competition.

Shoppers can enter via the Victoria Leeds PLUS app by giving a short explanation on what makes them the perfect couple.

For full details and links to download the app visit www.victorialeeds.co.uk/offers/offer/win-a-wedding.

In support of Pride and the LGBTQ+ community, Victoria Leeds is giving away the rainbow-themed wedding - which will take place on Pride Sunday itself, August 4.

One lucky couple will be going all out that weekend by saying ‘I do’ in the city’s iconic shopping destination, with the wedding conducted by TV's Naked Attraction host, Anna Richardson, who grew up in the city.

The money can’t buy experience also includes outfits for the brides or grooms, a champagne reception at Harvey Nichols, an extra-special wedding meal for the couple and 20 of their closest friends and family at The Ivy, wedding bands by Philip Stoner and a ceremony conducted by Anna.

With the closing deadline approaching, the centre is calling on locals to get involved for a chance to win.

To enter, simply download the Victoria Leeds PLUS app, sign-up to the app and then tell venue bosses what makes you and your partner the perfect couple and why you should get married at Victoria Leeds.

Victoria Leeds iconic city centre shopping destination at Victoria Gate in Vicar Lane

Jo Coburn, general manager at Victoria Leeds, said: “We are big supporters of our local community and always get involved with Leeds Pride. In past years, we’ve installed a rainbow crossing, hosted an art exhibition and provided a space for the official Pride mural. However, this year we’re wanted to make it extra special by helping to make one lucky couple’s dream come true.

“So far we’ve been truly impressed by the heartfelt nature of every entry we’ve received and there’s still time to enter, so if people in the area know someone who deserves this one-of-a-kind wedding, then spread the word.”