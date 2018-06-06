Largest ever solo exhibit by city artist

Coming soon to Yorkshire Sculpture Park - Mister Finch, The Rat's Sorting Office. Courtesy the artist.
LEEDS-based Textile artist Mister Finch invites you to the eccentric and fantastical world of The Wish Post, his intricately hand-sewn and constructed menagerie, at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

In his largest solo exhibition to date, more than 75 individual soft sculptures made out of up-cycled and new materials including discarded wire, wool, steel, and even vintage tapestries and antique silverware will be on display.

The self-taught artist has drawn inspiration from British folklore, the historic Bretton Estate and Yorkshire wildlife to create his textile wonders, which will be on display from June 23 to September.

