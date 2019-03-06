Large ball of wet wipes and concrete causes flood in Leeds street

Have your say

Flooding which led to people abandoning their cars in a Leeds street was caused by a mix of wet wipes and concrete.

A stretch of road in Cross Green has been under several feet of water since this morning.

Several cars have been abandoned, with only HGVs being high enough to safely pass through the stretch of Cross Green Approach.

A Yorkshire Water spokesman said: “We were made aware of a blocked sewer at Cross Green Approach in Leeds, with a team sent out to investigate as soon as possible.

“We have found concrete and a large ball of wet wipes in our sewer system which caused the blockage.

“The wipes have been removed and the water levels on the road have reduced significantly.

A street which has previously flooded in Leeds.

“Our team are still on site and working hard to resolve the issue quickly.”

There are two concrete companies and one tarmac company in the area.

Yorkshire Water are running a campaign to discourage people from flushing wet wipes down the toilet. Even so-called flushable wipes cause blockages.

Earlier this year, a new standard for flushable wet wipes was announced, amid concerns about sewer-blocking fatbergs - made up solid masses of fat, wet wipes and grease, which can be hundreds of feet long.

Water UK, the industry body, says wipes will need to pass strict tests to gain the approved logo, Fine to Flush.