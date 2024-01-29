LABC Building Excellence Awards 2023 winner: Best Medium Volume New Housing Development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The development was announced as a winner at a prestigious awards in London which highlight the contribution public sector building control teams made as part of ensuring high-quality construction.

The development of seven homes, ranging from a two-bedroom cottage to seven-bedroom properties, judges said highlights Park Lane Homes' keen eye for detail.

“The LABC public service building control team at Leeds City Council have demonstrated their extensive knowledge, professionalism, and responsiveness throughout the St Mary’s Vale project,” an awards spokesperson said.

St Mary's Vale, Boston Spa, Leeds

“This project owes its smooth and successful delivery to the dedication, hard work, and flexibility of the building control team.

"Thanks to their contributions, this outstanding mixed-use development now benefits both the local community and addresses the city's housing needs.