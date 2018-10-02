Kylie Minogue in Leeds: Everything you need to know ahead of First Direct Arena show

Have your say

Pop sensation Kylie Minogue will be performing in Leeds this week as part of her 'Golden Tour'.

The 50-year-old Australian singer and actress shot to fame as part of soap opera Neighbours and has had several UK hits including 'I Should Be So Lucky', 'Better The Devil You Know' and 'Especially For You'.

Pop sensation Kylie Minogue will be performing in Leeds this week as part of her 'Golden Tour'.

Now she is back for her Golden Tour', and here's everything you need to know about her show in Leeds:

When is Kylie performing in Leeds?

Thursday, October 4.

Where is she performing?

Kylie will be on stage at the First Direct Arena.

What time do the doors open?

Doors open at 6pm, Kylie will be on stage around 8pm.

Are tickets still available?

Yes, including standing tickets for just under £80. You can visit Ticketmaster here.

What can we expect from Kylie?

The show promises a brand new extravaganza for this production which will be centered around her new album 'Golden', although of course her amazing back catalogue will be embraced.

Where else is Kylie playing on this tour?

Kylie is also heading to Belfast, Dublin and Liverpool before setting off on her European tour, which includes cities such as Brussels, Munich and Amsterdam.