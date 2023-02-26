The 33-year-old was last seen with his beagle called Bane in the Lost Valley area last weekend. Searches were launched after he failed to return home on Tuesday (February 21) as planned.

Their bodies were recovered by mountain rescue teams and the Coastguard yesterday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said: “Around 2.15pm on Saturday February 25, the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered by mountain rescue teams and HM Coastguard in the Glencoe area. They have now been identified as Kyle Sambrook and his dog Bane, who were reported missing earlier this week.

Kyle Sambrook, 33, left his home in West Yorkshire with his beagle called Bane to walk and wild camp in Glencoe

“Kyle’s family wish to thank all involved in the search and have requested their privacy be respected.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad