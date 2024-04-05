Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It happened in The Square, Knottingley, at about 9.30pm on Easter Sunday (March 31). A 32-year-old man, a pedestrian, was hit by a blue Ford Focus.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and police said his condition is serious by stable.

The Square, Knottingley, where the crash took place (Photo by Google)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for more information, and they’d like anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Knottingley.

“It happened in The Square at about 9.30pm on Sunday, 31 March and involved a blue Ford Focus and a male pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pedestrian, 32, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. His condition is said to be serious but stable.