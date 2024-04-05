Knottingley The Square: Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car
It happened in The Square, Knottingley, at about 9.30pm on Easter Sunday (March 31). A 32-year-old man, a pedestrian, was hit by a blue Ford Focus.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and police said his condition is serious by stable.
West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for more information, and they’d like anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Knottingley.
“It happened in The Square at about 9.30pm on Sunday, 31 March and involved a blue Ford Focus and a male pedestrian.
“The pedestrian, 32, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. His condition is said to be serious but stable.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of either the vehicle or pedestrian prior to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1400 of March 31.
