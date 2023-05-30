Knottingley quarry: Child rescued from water by air ambulance after falling into quarry
An air ambulance was dispatched to help rescue a child who had fallen into water at a quarry in Knottingley.
Ambulance crews received an emergency call at 7.50pm on Monday evening to a report that a child had slipped and was stuck in water at a quarry off Leys Lane in the Knottingley area.
An ambulance, the Hazardous Area Response Team and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and the child was taken to Pinderfields Hospital.
The girl’s age or her current condition were not given.