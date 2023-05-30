Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Knottingley quarry: Child rescued from water by air ambulance after falling into quarry

An air ambulance was dispatched to help rescue a child who had fallen into water at a quarry in Knottingley.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 30th May 2023, 19:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 19:59 BST

Ambulance crews received an emergency call at 7.50pm on Monday evening to a report that a child had slipped and was stuck in water at a quarry off Leys Lane in the Knottingley area.

An ambulance, the Hazardous Area Response Team and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and the child was taken to Pinderfields Hospital.

The girl’s age or her current condition were not given.

An air ambulance attended after the child fell in the quarryAn air ambulance attended after the child fell in the quarry
