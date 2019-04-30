Kith & Kin in Chapel Allerton has been sold and will become a craft ale bar

Chapel Allerton bar and restaurant Kith & Kin has been bought by a brewery who plan to turn it into a real ale venue.

Black Sheep Brewery have purchased the business from Arc Inspirations, who have sold up to focus on their other Leeds bar brands, which include Banyan, Manahatta and The Box.

Black Sheep Brewery's vision includes owning 20 pubs across Yorkshire

The brewery, based in Masham in the Dales, has been on an expansion drive recently and also snapped up four new pubs when York Brewery went into administration last December.

Kith & Kin's 18 staff will keep their jobs at the Strainbeck Lane bar as part of the deal.

Arc Inspirations have decided to close The Pit in Leeds city centre

The new owners have promised to introduce a wide range of cask and craft ales and develop the food options, although it's not clear whether the business will keep the Kith & Kin name.

Arc to open city centre site of Headingley bar The Box

Kith & Kin opened in 2015 as a re-brand of the previous Arc-owned venture, Zed Bar, on the site.

The bar premiered the concept of sourcing 'super-local ingredients' by teaming up with Chapel Allerton Allotments and Gardens Association, whose members supplied fruit and vegetables for the kitchen in return for free visits to the restaurant.

Arc still retain a presence in Chapel Allerton through their ownership of nearby bar The Pit.

Black Sheep Brewery chairman Andy Slee said:

“We are delighted with the acquisition of Kith & Kin, which follows the successful purchase of York Brewery late last year. Kith & Kin fits perfectly with our strategy of developing our retail presence in our Yorkshire heartland and is a welcome addition to our growing group of pubs and bars.”

Arc Inspirations chief executive Martin Wolstencroft added:

“In line with our plan to focus growth on our three core brands - Banyan, The Box and Manahatta - we have taken the strategic decision to sell our Kith & Kin site in Leeds. Our team at this location has been fantastic and we’d like to thank them for their hard work and contribution. Their employment will be preserved as they will move across to Black Sheep Brewery Retail as they take over the site - and we wish them and Black Sheep the very best.”