Kirkstall Leeds: Police confirm missing 13-year-old boy has been found 'safe and well' after search
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Leeds has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.
The child, who was reported missing earlier today (June 15), was the subject of an appeal by the force.
In an update posted on social media, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “He has been found safe and well. Thanks for sharing our appeals.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.