Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Leeds has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

A 13-year-old boy who was the subject of a missing persons appeal has been found safe and well, West Yorkshire Police has confirmed. | National World

The child, who was reported missing earlier today (June 15), was the subject of an appeal by the force.