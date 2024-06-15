Kirkstall Leeds: Police confirm missing 13-year-old boy has been found 'safe and well' after search

A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Leeds has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.
The child, who was reported missing earlier today (June 15), was the subject of an appeal by the force.

In an update posted on social media, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “He has been found safe and well. Thanks for sharing our appeals.”

