King Charles III is set to address the nation for the first time as sovereign later on Friday following the death of his mother , Queen Elizabeth II.

The new king, who rushed to the Queen’s Scottish residence in Balmoral on Thursday, was scheduled to return to London with his wife Camilla, now Queen Consort, before meeting the prime minister and delivering a broadcast speech.

A statement announcing the Queen’s death came at 6.30pm on Thursday afternoon, several hours after it emerged that doctors were concerned for her health.

The passing of the Queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch for 70 years, has since drawn condolences from all corners of the globe.

And later today, King Charles III will pay tribute to his beloved mother and pledge his duty to a life of service in a speech that will be televised.

Burnley have paid a heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II

The broadcast address will be King Charles III’s first as Head of State since ascending to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and 14 other Commonwealth states.

The 73-year-old monarch is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and is the oldest monarch in British history.

Here, Yorkshire Evening Post takes a look at when the speech will be aired and how you can watch it from your home.

When is King Charles’ speech?

On Thursday, King Charles’ official spokesperson confirmed that he will deliver his first speech since his mother’s death on Friday.

He is scheduled to deliver the speech tonight around 6pm in a pre-recorded televised address.

The future King will most likely keep his speech brief in order to give the ultimate tribute to his late mother.

How can we watch King Charles’ speech on TV?

Prince Charles, now King Charles III, with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The new king is due to pay tribute to the Queen in a televised address to the nation on Friday, September 9, at 6pm. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA

The speech of King Charles III to the nation will be broadcast on all major channels and television networks.

The address will most likely be made available on the royal family ‘s official social media platforms and on YouTube.

A live stream of the event will also be available on other social media channels such as Facebook and Twitter.

What is King Charles III likely to say?

Apart from paying tribute to his mother, he will also be pledging his duty to a life of service, just as his mother did in 1952, that was made on her 21st birthday on April 21, 1947.

In a radio broadcast from Cape Town, the late Queen said: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

King Charles III is expected to repeat these words in his first address to the nation.

What has King Charles III said after his mother’s death?

King Charles III spoke of his grief following the Queen’s passing and highlighted the “respect and deep affection” in which she was “so widely held”.

It read: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.