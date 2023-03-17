The King’s coronation will be publicly screened at more than 30 sites across the UK - including at Leeds Millennium Square. Leeds locals can gather to watch the event and see King Charles be crowned, alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The King’s coronation is taking place on May 8 and an extra public bank holiday has been announced so people can enjoy the festivities of the event. Buckingham Palace has also announced various events for

the weekend, including a concert and laser light show at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May.

Pubs, clubs and bars across England and Wales will be able to stay open for an extra two hours on Friday and Saturday of the coronation weekend. People are also being invited to hold street parties, and to take part in volunteering projects in their local community, as part of the Big Help Out initiative.

More than £1m has been made available by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) for the big screens. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "The coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.

"These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event."

The coronation of King Charles III will be shown on big screens across the UK (Photo: Getty Images)

What is a coronation?

A royal coronation is both the symbolic religious ceremony when a sovereign (king or queen) is crowned and the physical act of placing a crown on a monarch’s head. It formalises the monarch’s role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of their title and powers. However, it is not actually necessary for the monarch to be crowned to become King.

When is the King’s coronation

