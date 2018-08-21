Kick out the jams! Leeds Festival traffic plan aims to keep the city on the move

A traffic masterplan is set to kick into gear with the aim of keeping motorists on the move before, during and after this year’s Leeds Festival.

Tens of thousands of music fans will begin flocking to Bramham Park near Wetherby from tomorrow, when campsites for the annual event’s early bird ticket holders open at 2pm.

And special road arrangements will once again be in place to ensure there is no repeat of the infamous hold-ups triggered by the festival rush in areas such as Cross Gates back in 2008.

A key element of the traffic plan will see the A64 being closed eastbound between the Fox and Grapes pub and the A1(M)/A64 roundabout from 9pm on Sunday.

Event organiser Festival Republic says the one-way system will remain in force on Monday morning, with traffic expected to return to normal by 3pm that day.

Fans driving to Bramham Park over the next few days have been advised to follow signs from the A1, M1 or A1(M), whatever direction they are travelling from.

The village of Thorner, meanwhile, will be off-limits to non-residents during the festival, with closures in effect at locations including Carr Lane and the northern part of Mangrill Lane.

Speaking at a Leeds City Council licensing committee meeting last week, Festival Republic managing director Melvin Benn said his team had “built on” 2017’s traffic plan.

He added: “We have spent a lot of time talking with members of the community.”

The festival proper runs from Friday to Sunday, with Kings Of Leon, The Courteeners, Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Panic! At The Disco among the acts playing.